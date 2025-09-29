Cardi B performed at Global Citizen Live on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 24-hour event took place in New York City's Central Park, with the goal of raising awareness about global poverty and climate change.

Cardi B, 32, wore a brown bodysuit beneath a cropped, olive green jacket and baggy pants, showing off her baby bump.

She recently announced she is pregnant with her fourth child, her first with boyfriend, New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

She has three kids, Kulture Kiari, 7, Wave Set, 4, and Blossom, 1, with her ex-husband, rapper Offset.

Her baby is due just before she kicks off her tour in February.

She released her album Am I the Drama? earlier this month, along with a music video for the song "Safe" with Kehlani.