Apple TV+ is previewing a new thriller starring Emma Thompson.Thomas portrays private investigator Zoe Boehm, who is hired by Sarah (Ruth Wilson) to find a girl who vanishes after a house explosion, according to an official synopsis."You have found your way to the heart of something huge," Zoe tells Sarah in the preview released Monday. "There is a massive government cover-up."Their work takes them directly into harm's way."Zoe and Sarah find themselves in a complex conspiracy that reveals people long believed dead are still among the living, while the living are fast joining the dead," an official synopsis reads.Adeel Akhtar, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Tom Goodman-Hilol, Darren Boyd, Tom Riley, Adam Godley, Sinead Matthews, Ken Nwosu, Fehinti Balogun and Aiysha Hart also star.The series takes its inspiration from a Mick Herron novel.The first pair of episodes arrive on the streamer Oct. 29.