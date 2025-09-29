Apple TV+ is previewing a new thriller starring Emma Thompson.

Thomas portrays private investigator Zoe Boehm, who is hired by Sarah ( Ruth Wilson ) to find a girl who vanishes after a house explosion, according to an official synopsis.

"You have found your way to the heart of something huge," Zoe tells Sarah in the preview released Monday. "There is a massive government cover-up."

Their work takes them directly into harm's way.

"Zoe and Sarah find themselves in a complex conspiracy that reveals people long believed dead are still among the living, while the living are fast joining the dead," an official synopsis reads.

The series takes its inspiration from a Mick Herron novel.

The first pair of episodes arrive on the streamer Oct. 29.