HBO announced the comedy special Sarah Squirm: Live + In the Flesh on Monday. The standup show by Sarah Sherman premieres in December on HBO and will stream on HBO Max.

Sarah Squirm is an alter ego of Sherman's. The special was taped at The Bell House in Brooklyn, N.Y., earlier in the year.

"Word to the wise -- don't watch while eating," Sherman said in a statement. The synopsis also promises "a festering hour of bodily fluids, open-wound confessionals, and jokes that will leave skid marks on your soul."

Photos show Sherman wearing a polka dot blouse and speaking in front of a bloodshot eyeball in a green door with a hand sticking out.

Sherman returns to Saturday Night Live for her fifth season this fall. She played a rabbi in You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah and is set to star in the Adam Sandler produced Roommates.