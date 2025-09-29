House of Cards actress Patricia Clarkson is joining the sophomore season of the modern western Ransom Canyon, which is now filming in New Mexico, Netflix announced Monday.

Clarkson will guest star as Claire O'Grady, the "maternal and self-involved" mother of "concert pianist turned dance hall owner" Quinn ( Minka Kelly ).

The show follows ranchers who are competing for power in the community, an official synopsis reads.

"We're thrilled to be back and can't wait to turn up the steam, the drama and the romance that Ransom fans have grown to love," said creator and showrunner April Blair.

Josh Duhamel, Lizzy Greene, Garrett Wareing, Jack Schumacher, Marianly Tejada, Casey W. Johnson, Tatanka Means, Justin Johnson Cortez, Philip Winchester, Jennifer Ens, Brett Cullen, Kenny Miller and Niko Guardado also return for the second season.

Ben Robson and Heidi Engerman will also star.