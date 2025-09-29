Halloween programming is returning to Hulu and Disney+, this year with a dedicated non-stop stream of all The Simpsons' "Treehouse of Horror" episodes, the streaming platforms announced Monday.

In addition to a "Treehouse of Horror" stream, Disney+ will have three other spooky season streams -- Hallowstream, which will show a lineup of Halloween classics; Villains, which will showcase the worst of the worst; and Waverly Place, a home for the Wizards of Waverly Place franchise.

New Halloween premieres include a new Marvel series, Marvel Zombies, along with specials on Vampirina: Teenage Vampire, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, Electric Bloom and Kiff. Disney Jr. Halloween offerings include themed episodes of Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends, Marvel's Iron Man and His Awesome Friends and SuperKitties.

For those whose tastes lean more toward thrills and gore, the platform will stream horror classics such as Hand that Rocks the Cradle, The Man in My Basement, The Sixth Sense, The Happening, The Village, and the Saw and Blade films.