Nice to Not Meet You will arrive on Prime Video Nov. 3, the streamer announced Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Korean romantic comedy series stars Squid Game's Lee Jung-jae, who portrays television star Lim Hyeon-jun.

"While Hyeon-jun's career is thriving, he dreams of breaking free from the mold and proving himself in a more emotionally rich role," an official synopsis reads.

Lim Ji-yeon plays Wi Jeong-sin, an investigative journalist who is less than thrilled to be reporting on the actor as part of her new entertainment beat.

"What begins as a clash of personalities unfolds into a story full of charm, laughter and unexpected chemistry," the description continues.