'The Morning Show' Season 3 coming to Apple TV+ in September
UPI News Service, 06/29/2023
The Morning Show will return for a third season on Apple TV+ in September.
Apple TV+ shared a premiere date, Sept. 13, and first-look photos for Season 3 on Thursday.
The Morning Show is based on the Brian Stelter book Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV. The series follows the cast and crew of The Morning Show, a fictional morning news program at UBA network.
The new photos feature series stars Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston as their characters, Bradley Jackson and Alex Levy. Karen Pittman and Greta Lee also return as Mia Jordan and Stella Bak.
In addition, Jon Hamm joins the cast as Paul Marks, a corporate titan who sets his sights on UBA network.
