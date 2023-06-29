The Recording Academy has announced key dates for the 2024 Grammy Awards.

ADVERTISEMENT

The organization said Thursday that nominations for the 66th annual awards show will be announced Nov. 10, with the awards ceremony to take place Feb. 4, 2024.

The Grammys will be held at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and air at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS. The ceremony will also be available to stream on Paramount+.

The Recording Academy previously announced annual updates to its rules and guidelines in June.

The 2024 Grammys will feature three new awards categories: Best African Music Performance, Best Alternative Jazz Album and Best Pop Dance Recording.

In addition, the academy introduced a new rule addressing AI in recordings, clarifying that only human creators are eligible for Grammy awards.

Beyonce was among the big winners at this year's Grammys, which took place in February.