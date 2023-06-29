Nicki Minaj is delaying the release of her fifth studio album.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a post Thursday, the 40-year-old singer and rapper shared a title for the album, Pink Friday 2, and moved the release date to November.

Minaj originally announced the album and an Oct. 20 release date on June 5.

Pink Friday 2 will now be released Nov. 17.

"Dear Barbz, I've been trying to find the right time to tell you this for a few days. Due to some really exciting news that I'll share with you guys @ a later time, I've shifted the album date just a tad bit. Trust me, it'll be WELL WORTH THE WAIT," Minaj wrote.

"MY NEW ALBUM WILL BE RELEASED ON 11.17.23- and she shall be called: #PinkFriday2," she said.

Minaj confirmed she will promote the album with a new tour.

"I love you guys so much. I am so grateful for the years of support & love you guys have given me. At times maybe I didn't even deserve all that you have poured into me. Nonetheless, you. will. love this. album," the star said. "I will give tour deets closer to that time, but obviously the tour will start around the first quarter of 2024. I'll also share the REAL album cover at a later date."

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Pink Friday 2 will be Minaj's first studio album since Queen, released in August 2018.

The rapper has released three new singles in 2023 thus far, including "Barbie World" with Ice Spice and Aqua for the Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.