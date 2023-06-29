Kim Cattrall says her And Just Like That cameo felt like dipping her toe "back in time."

On Thursday, Today released a preview of an interview with Cattrall, 66, where the actress discussed reprising her Sex and the City character Samantha Jones on And Just Like That.

Cattrall played Samantha on Sex and the City, which had a six-season run on HBO from 1998 to 2004 and reprised the character in the films Sex and the City (2008) and Sex and the City 2 (2010).

The actress did not return alongside Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon for And Just Like That, the Sex and the City sequel series that premiered on Max in 2021, following issues with the cast.

News broke in May that Cattrall would have a cameo as Samantha in And Just Like That Season 2, which premiered last week.

On Today, Cattrall teased her "short scene" on And Just Like That, saying she worked with Sex and the City stylist Pat Field to choose "a great friggin' outfit" for her cameo.

"It felt like dipping my toe back in time and having a wonderful afternoon, and then a great martini," the star said.

When asked about her future with And Just Like That, Cattrall said the cameo is "as far as I'll go," but shared her love for Samantha.

"I don't think I'll ever say goodbye to Samantha," the actress said. "She's like a lot of other characters that I've done over the years. I get very emotionally attached and protective of my characters. She gave me so much and I'm so appreciative of her."

Cattrall's full interview will air Friday on Today.

New episodes of And Just Like That Season 2 are released Thursdays on Max.

Cattrall also stars with Miss Benny in the new comedy-drama series Glamorous, which premiered last week on Netflix.