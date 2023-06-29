News broke in May that Cattrall would have a cameo as Samantha in And Just Like That Season 2, which premiered last week.
On Today, Cattrall teased her "short scene" on And Just Like That, saying she worked with Sex and the City stylist Pat Field to choose "a great friggin' outfit" for her cameo.
"It felt like dipping my toe back in time and having a wonderful afternoon, and then a great martini," the star said.
When asked about her future with And Just Like That, Cattrall said the cameo is "as far as I'll go," but shared her love for Samantha.
"I don't think I'll ever say goodbye to Samantha," the actress said. "She's like a lot of other characters that I've done over the years. I get very emotionally attached and protective of my characters. She gave me so much and I'm so appreciative of her."
Cattrall's full interview will air Friday on Today.
New episodes of And Just Like That Season 2 are released Thursdays on Max.
Cattrall also stars with Miss Benny in the new comedy-drama series Glamorous, which premiered last week on Netflix.
