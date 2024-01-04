'The Mire' teases 'new millennium' in final season
UPI News Service, 01/04/2024
Netflix is giving a glimpse of The Mire Season 3.
The streaming service shared a teaser for the show's third and final season Thursday.
The Mire is a Polish thriller series centering on crimes in a small town in Poland. Season 1 took place in the 1980s, while Season 2, titled The Mire '97, is set in 1997.
Season 3 will be titled The Mire Millennium.
"New millennium is coming. Old cases are getting a broader context. The past catches up with the characters unexpectedly and secrets from Gronty forest need to be solved," an official description reads.
Magdalena RoÅ¼czka, Åukasz Simlat, Andrzej Seweryn and Dawid Ogrodnik star.
