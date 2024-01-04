In her post, Spears added that she has recently written over 20 songs as a ghostwriter.
"When I write, I write for fun or I write for other people!!! For those of you who have read my book, there's loads that you don't know about me... I've written over 20 songs for other people the past two years!!! I'm a ghostwriter and I honestly enjoy it that way!!!" she said.
Spears, whose memoir The Woman in Me debuted in October, also denied that her book was released without her permission.
"People are also saying MY BOOK WAS RELEASED WITHOUT MY APPROVAL ILLEGALLY and that's far from the truth... have you read the news these days??? I'm so LOVED and blessed!!!" she said.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
Spears released her most recent album, Glory, in 2016. She has since released the single "Hold Me Closer" with Elton John in 2022 and "Mind Your Business" with will.i.am in 2023.
Copyright 2024 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.