Hulu is teasing the new show Death and Other Details.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the murder mystery series Wednesday featuring Mandy Patinkin and Violett Beane

Death and Other Details is created by Mike Weiss and Heidi Cole McAdams, who also serve as showrunners.

Beane plays Imogene Scott, a guest on a lavish Mediterranean cruise who finds herself in the wrong place and time and becomes the prime suspect in a locked room murder mystery.

"Suspects? Every pampered guest and every exhausted crew member. The problem? To prove her innocence, she must partner with a man she despises -- Rufus Cotesworth (Patinkin), the world's greatest detective," an official synopsis reads.

Lauren Patten, Rahul Kohli, Angela Zhou, Hugo Diego Garcia, Pardis Saremi and Linda Emond also star.

Death and Other Details premieres Jan. 16 on Hulu.