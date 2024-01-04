Kelly Clarkson says she "never wanted to get married" in the first place.

The 41-year-old singer and television personality shared her thoughts on marriage in the Jan. 15 issue of People magazine.

Clarkson was previously married to Brandon Blackstock and has two children, daughter River Rose and son Remington Alexander, with her ex. Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock in June 2020 after seven years of marriage.

The singer said in the People cover story that she doesn't see herself ever marrying again.

"No. I never wanted to get married the first time," Clarkson said.

"[Brandon] had children, a religious background, and it was important, I think, for him. But I've never been that person," she added. "Because I've been through a couple divorces in my family, I just don't like to put any weight on it. It can happen; it doesn't have to happen. For my kids, I definitely would never even think about it until they're out of my house."

For now, Clarkson is enjoying single life.

"Dating sucks. It's so awkward," she said. "I was single until I was, like, 30, and I forgot how really good at that I am ... I'm really good right now, I'm having a good time."

Clarkson previously said on The Kelly Clarkson Show that she wasn't expecting her divorce from Blackstock.

The singer explored the split in her 10th album, Chemistry, released in June.