Investigation Discovery has announced a new documentary honoring the life and legacy of Matthew Shepard.

The Matthew Shepard Story: An American Hate Crime will premiere Oct. 9 at 9 p.m. EDT on ID ahead of the 25th anniversary of Shepard's passing.

Shepard, a gay college student, died at age 21 in October 1998 after being abducted, beaten and left for dead in Wyoming.

"Regarded as one of the worst anti-gay hate crimes in American history as well as a turning point in the fight for LGBTQ+ rights, The Matthew Shepard Story: An American Hate Crime is a timely tribute to Matthew's story at a time when the LGBTQ+ community is once again under attack," an official description reads.

The new documentary features interviews with Shepard's friends and allies, local journalists and community members, and celebrities who were deeply affected by Shepard's story, including Rosie O'Donnell, Andrew Rannells and Adam Lambert.

"Matthew's story remains just as heart wrenching and relevant today as it was 25 years ago. This tragedy ignited an incredibly emotional and influential chapter in the fight against LGBTQ+ discrimination that brought great progress. By revisiting Matthew's story, we hope to educate a whole new generation and underscore the power love and acceptance play in continuing the fight against violence and discrimination in all its forms," Turner Networks, ID & HLN president of linear and streaming Jason Sarlanis said.

The Matthew Shepard Story: An American Hate Crime is produced by Lion Television U.S. for Investigation Discovery.