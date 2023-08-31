The Golden Bachelor is introducing the 22 women who will compete for Gerry Turner's heart in the new series.

ADVERTISEMENT

The women, whose ages range from 60 to 75, "will take time away from their established home lives, friends and family, in the quest to rediscover love -- and perhaps even themselves -- in the process," according to a press release.

Turner, a 71-year-old widower and grandfather from Indiana, was named the first-ever Golden Bachelor in July. Turner has two daughters with his late wife, Toni, who died in 2017, and two granddaughters.

"Six years after Toni's passing and with the support of his family, Gerry is ready to put himself out there and find a love that will stand the test of time in his golden years," an official description reads.

The contestants are as follows:

Anna, 61, a retired nutritionist from Summit, N.J.

April, 65, a therapist from Port St. Lucie, Fla.

Christina, 73, a retired purchasing manager from Sierra Madre, Calif.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Edith, 60, a retired realtor from Downey, Calif.

Ellen, 71, a retired teacher from Delray Beach, Fla.

Faith, 60, a high school teacher from Benton City, Wash.

Jeanie, 65, a retired project manager from Estill Springs, Tenn.

Joan, 60, a private school administrator from Rockland, Md.

Kathy, 70, a retired educational consultant from Austin

Leslie, 64, a fitness instructor from Minneapolis

Maria, 60, a health and wellness director from Teaneck, N.J.

Marina, 60, an educator from Los Angeles

Nancy, 60, a retired interior designer from Alexandria, Va.

Natascha, 60, a pro-aging coach and midlife speaker from New York City

Pamela, 75, a retired salon owner from Aurora, Ill.

Patty, 70, a retired real estate professional from Durham, N.C.

Peggy, 69, a dental hygienist from East Haven, Conn.

Renee, 67, a former Chicago Honey Bear Cheerleader from Middleton, Wis.

Sandra, 75, a retired executive assistant from Doraville, Ga.

Susan, 66, a wedding officiant from Aston, Penn.

Sylvia, 64, a public affairs consultant from Los Angeles

Theresa, 69, a financial services professional from Shrewsbury, N.J.

Turner said on The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All special this month that he hopes to find his "person" on the show.

The Golden Bachelor will premiere Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.