Taylor Swift is bringing her Eras tour to theaters with a new concert film.

The 33-year-old singer announced Thursday that Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a film documenting her record-breaking Eras tour, is coming to theaters in October.

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour will screen at least four times a day on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at AMC locations in the United States and other theaters across North America.

Showtimes begin Oct. 13.

Tickets are on sale now and are priced at $19.89 for adults and $13.13 for children and seniors. In a press release, AMC said it updated its website and ticketing engines to handle demand but warned fans of potential delays, long waiting times and possible outages.

"The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I'm overjoyed to tell you that it'll be coming to the big screen soon," Swift wrote on Instagram alongside a trailer. "Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged."

Swift kicked off her Eras tour in March and will next perform Nov. 9 in Buenos Aires.

Earlier this month, Swift added 15 new North American dates to the tour scheduled in 2024.