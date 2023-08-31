Netflix is introducing the new series Bodies.

ADVERTISEMENT

The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the crime thriller Thursday.

Bodies is based on the Si Spencer graphic novel of the same name. The series follows four detectives living in four different time periods in London who find themselves investigating the same murder.

"Four detectives, living in four different eras, find the body of the same murder victim in London's Whitechapel. They soon come to realize their investigations have them central to a mysterious conspiracy spanning over a 150 years," an official description reads.

Shira Haas, Stephen Graham, Jacob Fortune-Lloyd, Kyle Soller and Amaka Okafor star.

Bodies is created by Paul Tomalin and directed by Marco Kreutzpaintner and Haolu Wang.

The eight-part series premieres Oct. 19 on Netflix.