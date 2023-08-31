Oprah Winfrey and Dwayne Johnson are launching a new fund for wildfire relief in Maui.

The media mogul, 69, and the actor, 51, announced the People's Fund of Maui in a video Thursday and kicked off the campaign with a $10 million donation.

The People's Fund of Maui aims to put money "directly in the pockets" of those affected by the recent wildfires in Maui, Hawaii, which have left 115 dead and 388 people still unaccounted for.

"As we have seen firsthand, the impacts of these wildfires have been devastating, and we're here to ensure with 100% guarantee that your donations will go directly into the hands of Lahaina residents," Winfrey and Johnson said.

"Every adult resident who lives in the affected area and was displaced by the wildfires in Lahaina and Kula is eligible to receive $1200 per month to help them through this period of recovery."

In a press release, Winfrey and Johnson said they worked with an advisory board and local community members and elders to create the fund.

"As people around the world watched the catastrophic loss and devastation caused by the Maui wildfires, they also witnessed the great spirit and resilience of our Polynesian culture and the tremendous strength of of the people of Maui. Even in the most difficult of times, the people of Maui come together, and we rise -- that's what makes us stronger," Johnson said in a statement. "We are beyond grateful to be working alongside esteemed community leaders of Maui to launch the People's Fund of Maui."

Johnson has been vocal on social media with his support of the people of Maui.

"All my love & strength back home to Hawaii as our Maui community grieves, yet still staying so strong in the spirit of resilience and mana," he said on Instagram earlier this month. "