The Mallorca Files is moving to Prime Video for Season 3.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amazon announced in a press release Thursday that the new season will start streaming Aug. 8.

The Mallorca Files is a British detective drama that premiered on BBC One in 2019.

The show takes place on the Spanish island of Mallorca, where British detective Miranda Blake (Elen Rhys) and her laid-back German partner Max Winter (Julian Looman), investigate crimes.

In Season 3, amid high-stakes adventures, treasure hunts, arson, kidnappings, and murders, Max (Looman) and Miranda's (Rhys) personal tensions and odd-couple partnership are put to the test. Overseeing their cases is the mercurial and volatile Ines Villegas (Mari­a Fernandez Ache).

Enrique Arce, Philippe Brenninkmeyer, Charlie Higson Michael Jibson , David Mora, Elena Saurel and Leonor Watling will appear as guest stars in the new season.

"Introducing global audiences to the stunning island of Mallorca and the world of Miranda and Max during the first two seasons of The Mallorca Files, was a blast. Elen and Julian created two engaging and loveable characters that found a special place in the hearts of millions of international viewers, so we are beyond thrilled to be working with Amazon MGM Studios and BBC Studios to bring the pair and their crime-solving chemistry back to screen," executive producer Ben Donald said.

"It's wonderful that new viewers will be able to catch up on the stories to date, while the new season will see even more thrilling stories and action-packed sequences," he added. "And of course, the chemistry between Miranda and Max will continue to leave viewers guessing as to what happens next."

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream in the U.S. on Amazon Freevee. The first two seasons will start streaming on Prime Video this summer.