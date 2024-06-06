'Piece by Piece' trailer: Pharrell Williams tells his story in Legos
UPI News Service, 06/06/2024
Focus Features is giving a glimpse of the new film Piece by Piece.
The studio shared a trailer for the movie Thursday featuring the voice of singer-songwriter and music producer Pharrell Williams.
Piece by Piece is a biopic about Williams' life and career that is entirely animated in Legos.
"Told through the lens of Lego animation, turn up the volume on your imagination and witness the evolution of one of music's most innovative minds," an official description reads.
Piece by Piece is directed by Morgan Neville (20 Feet from Stardom, Won't You Be My Neighbor), who also produces the film with Williams, Caitrin Rogers, Mimi Valdes and Shani Saxon.
"When I had this crazy vision to tell this story through LEGO bricks, I couldn't have imagined a better partner than Morgan. He is a legend," Williams previously said. "Grateful that Focus wanted to collaborate with us and I'm honored to share this with the world and bring people into my universe."
