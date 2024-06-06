Kung Fu Panda 4 is directed by Mike Mitchell and opened in theaters March 8. The film has grossed over $540 million to date at the worldwide box office, bringing the franchise total to over $2 billion.
Peacock will also stream Kung Fu Panda beginning Thursday and Kung Fu Panda 3 starting June 26 in honor of the franchise's 16th anniversary.
