Kung Fu Panda 4 is coming to Peacock in June.

ADVERTISEMENT

Peacock announced in a press release Thursday that the film will start streaming on its service June 21.

Kung Fu Panda 4 is the fourth installment in the DreamWorks Animation animated film series. The franchise follows Po Ping (voiced by Jack Black), a giant panda who becomes a kung fu master.

Black returns to voice Po in Kung Fu Panda 4, which sees him search for a new hero to take over as Dragon Warrior and take on a wicked, powerful sorceress, The Chameleon (Viola Davis).

The voice cast also includes Awkwafina, Bryan Cranston, James Hong, Ian McShane, Ke Huy Quan and Dustin Hoffman.

Kung Fu Panda 4 is directed by Mike Mitchell and opened in theaters March 8. The film has grossed over $540 million to date at the worldwide box office, bringing the franchise total to over $2 billion.

Peacock will also stream Kung Fu Panda beginning Thursday and Kung Fu Panda 3 starting June 26 in honor of the franchise's 16th anniversary.