Hulu is giving a glimpse of The Kardashians Season 4.

ADVERTISEMENT

The preview shows Kourtney and Kim clash, with Kourtney calling Kim a "witch" and telling her, "I hate you."

Kourtney explains there's been a lot of "tension" with Kim and that she doesn't feel "understood."

In Season 3, Kourtney and Kim feuded over Kim's Dolce & Gabbana collaboration. Kourtney accused Kim of using her 2022 wedding to Travis Barker as a "business opportunity" with the fashion house.

The Season 4 trailer also shows Khloe going through "sensitive times" with her ex Tristan Thompson , the father of her two children, daughter True and son Tatum.

"From second chances and new beginnings to unexpected blessings, they continue to bare it all together, a reminder that the most beautiful part of life is family," an official description reads.

The Kardashians Season 4 premieres Sept. 28 on Hulu.