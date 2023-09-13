Hulu is giving a glimpse of The Kardashians Season 4.The streaming service shared a trailer for the season Tuesday featuring Kris Jenner and her daughters Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.The preview shows Kourtney and Kim clash, with Kourtney calling Kim a "witch" and telling her, "I hate you."Kourtney explains there's been a lot of "tension" with Kim and that she doesn't feel "understood."In Season 3, Kourtney and Kim feuded over Kim's Dolce & Gabbana collaboration. Kourtney accused Kim of using her 2022 wedding to Travis Barker as a "business opportunity" with the fashion house.The Season 4 trailer also shows Khloe going through "sensitive times" with her ex Tristan Thompson, the father of her two children, daughter True and son Tatum."From second chances and new beginnings to unexpected blessings, they continue to bare it all together, a reminder that the most beautiful part of life is family," an official description reads.The Kardashians Season 4 premieres Sept. 28 on Hulu.