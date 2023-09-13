Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes cozied up on the red carpet Tuesday.

Ballerini, a country music singer, and Stokes, an actor known for playing John B. on Outer Banks, attended the MTV Music Video Awards at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.

Stokes and Ballerini wore coordinating outfits, with Stokes in a red blazer, black shirt, white pants and black loafers, and Ballerini in a red gown with a keyhole cutout and an open back.

The couple, both 30, got close and shared a kiss as they posed for photos.

During the ceremony, Ballerini performed at the VMAs for the first time, taking to the stage with her song "Penthouse."

The VMAs coincided with Ballerini's 30th birthday, which Stokes marked with a post on Instagram.

"dirty 30 looks pretty damn good on you ballerini. i love you," he captioned a slideshow of photos and videos.

Ballerini and Stokes were first linked in January and made their red carpet debut as a couple at the CMT Music Awards in April.

Ballerini had nothing but praise for Stokes while performing on Today in August.

"I'm so happy," the singer said. "It's just nice to feel so supported and seen. He's such a wonderful, wonderful human being."

Cardi B and Offset, Bianca Belair and Montez Ford, Nev Schulman and Laura Perlongo, and Chanel West Coast and Dom Fenison were among the other couples at the VMAs.