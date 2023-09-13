'DWTS' unveils full Season 32 cast with Alyson Hannigan, Mauricio Umansky
UPI News Service, 09/13/2023
ABC has announced the full cast for Dancing with the Stars Season 32.
The celebrity cast and their professional dancing partners were unveiled Wednesday on Good Morning America.
Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress Alyson Hannigan, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Mauricio Umansky, singer Jason Mraz, and former professional football player Adrian Peterson will appear in the new season.
Singer and actress Jamie Lynn Spears, The Bachelorette Season 20 star Charity Lawson and Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix were previously announced as contestants.
