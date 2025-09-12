The Hunting Wives is returning for Season 2, Netflix announced Friday.

An Instagram post announcing the news features the show's stars Brittany Snow and Malin Ackerman.

The clip released Friday shows Snow (Sophie) crying as she calls Ackerman (Margo).

"Do you think that if you ignore me, I'm just going to go away?" she asks, mascara running down her face. "How dare you! I just lost everything because of you."

"We're going back to Maple Brook for Season 2 baby," Ackerman says after consoling Snow.

Jamie Ray Newman, Evan Jonigkeit and George Ferrier also star.

In Season 2, "Sophie and Margo are on the outs," a logline reads. "But soon enough, old secrets and new foes force them back together. As they play their dangerous games, the question arises: Are they the hunters or hunted?"

A release date has not yet been shared.