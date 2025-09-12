Ego Nwodim is leaving Saturday Night Live after seven seasons.

ADVERTISEMENT

The SNL cast member confirmed as much in an announcement on her Instagram Stories after the news broke Friday morning.

"The hardest part of a great party is knowing when to say goodnight," she wrote. "But after seven unforgettable seasons, I have decided to leave SNL. I am immensely grateful to Lorne for the opportunity, to my castmates, the writers and the crew for their brilliance, support and friendship."

"Week after week on that stage taught me more than I could have ever imagined, and I will carry those memories (and that laughter) with me always," she continued. "Now invite me to your weddings please!"

Ego Nwodim confirmed her exit from "SNL" on Instagram Stories. Screenshot via eggyboom/Instagram Stories

Nwodim became part of the show's main cast in 2020, two years after she began as a featured player.

The Hollywood Reporter said the star was among the cast members expected to return for Season 51.

Kenan Thompson, Chloe Fineman, Bowen Yang, Mikey Day, Michael Che, Colin Jost, Andrew Dismukes, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Sarah Sherman, Ashley Padilla and Jane Wickline were also on that list.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Nwodim's departure follows news that Michael Longfellow, Devon Walker and Emil Wakim are also leaving the show.

Season 51 is due Oct. 4 on NBC.