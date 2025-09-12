The streamer announced the film, starring Allison Williams and Violet McGraw, will arrive on the platform Sept. 26.
The unrated version of the movie will also be available, a press release states, joining the 2022 feature M3gan.
"When an autonomous android engineered to be the ultimate weapon threatens M3gan's beloved Cady, M3gan convinces her creator, Gemma, to give her a glow-up that makes the original AI diva even deadlier," an official synopsis reads.
Ivanna Sakhno and Jemaine Clement also star in the film, which was directed by Gerard Johnstone from a script he wrote.
Copyright 2025 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.