M3gan 2.0 is coming to Peacock.

ADVERTISEMENT

The streamer announced the film, starring Allison Williams and Violet McGraw, will arrive on the platform Sept. 26.

The unrated version of the movie will also be available, a press release states, joining the 2022 feature M3gan.

"When an autonomous android engineered to be the ultimate weapon threatens M3gan's beloved Cady, M3gan convinces her creator, Gemma, to give her a glow-up that makes the original AI diva even deadlier," an official synopsis reads.

Ivanna Sakhno and Jemaine Clement also star in the film, which was directed by Gerard Johnstone from a script he wrote.