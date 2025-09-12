Wow Presents Plus is teasing Season 7 of RuPaul's Drag Race UK.

In a preview released Friday, RuPaul says, "Mirror mirror, on the wall, who's the fiercest of them all?"

The upcoming season will feature previously announced contestants Catrin Feelings, Sally TM, Tayris Mongardi, Silllexa Diction, Patsy, Nyongella, Paige Three, Elle Vosque, Viola, Chai T Grande, Bonnie Ann Clyde, 2220 and Bones.

Celebrity guest judges include Jamie-Lee O'Donnell, Jane Horrocks, Joel Dommett, Mazz Murray, Michelle de Swarte, Mutya Buena, Nadine Coyle, Sophie Willan and Susan Wokoma.

"This season, one of Drag Race's most notoriously difficult challenges, the makeover challenge, in which the queens are tasked with giving surprise guests a drag makeover, comes with an extra celebrity twist," an official synopsis reads.

Charlotte Church , Dani Harmer, David Potts, Diane Parish and Michelle McManus will all be getting drag makeovers, a press release states.

Season 7 is set to premiere on Wow Presents Plus on Sept. 25.