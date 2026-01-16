The Housemaid surpassed $200 million at the global box office after its premiere in theaters Dec. 19.

The feature stars Sydney Sweeney as live-in housekeeper Millie, who discovers that her married employers Nina ( Amanda Seyfried ) and Andrew (Brandon Sklenar) are not who she thinks they are.

Freida McFadden's novel served as the inspiration for Paul Feig's movie, which also stars Michele Morrone and Elizabeth Perkins.

"Paul Feig surpassed expectations by delivering a thriller that's everything audiences have been asking for," said Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chair Adam Fogelson in a statement. "Early on, our team -- particularly the women at Lionsgate -- recognized Freida McFadden's trilogy as exceptional cinematic material before it became a literary phenomenon."

Morrone and Sweeney are slated to reprise their roles for The Housemaid's Secret. A release date for that film has not yet been announced, but filming is expected to begin this year.

In the U.K. box office, The Housemaid topped Avatar: Fire and Ash and the Zootopia sequel, a press release states.