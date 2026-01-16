"Paul Feig surpassed expectations by delivering a thriller that's everything audiences have been asking for," said Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chair Adam Fogelson in a statement. "Early on, our team -- particularly the women at Lionsgate -- recognized Freida McFadden's trilogy as exceptional cinematic material before it became a literary phenomenon."
Morrone and Sweeney are slated to reprise their roles for The Housemaid's Secret. A release date for that film has not yet been announced, but filming is expected to begin this year.
In the U.K. box office, The Housemaid topped Avatar: Fire and Ash and the Zootopia sequel, a press release states.
