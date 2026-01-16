Harry Styles announced the release date for a new album Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally is slated to drop March 6.

An Instagram post promoting the upcoming project features the singer apparently performing in a darkened field, with a disco ball suspended from the sky.

The music artist previously released Harry's House in 2022. In December, he dropped a video from a 2023 Love on Tour performance.

Styles, 31, got his start as a member of One Direction on the talent competition series The X Factor in 2010. Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik and the late singer Liam Payne were also members of the boy band.