The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences and CBC announced that Mae Martin will host the 55th Annual JUNO Awards on March 29.

Martin, a comedian, actor, singer-songwriter, podcast host and writer, recently created and starred in the Netflix series Wayward.

"I'm unbelievably honoured to be hosting The JUNOS this year. Canada's biggest night in music! No pressure, just decades of iconic artists," Martin said.

"The JUNOS have always been about celebrating artists who are bold, genre-defying, and unafraid to be a little weird, so I'll try to embody those qualities as your host!"

Performers include Arkells, The Beaches, Daniel Caesar and William Prince, with special appearances by Joni Mitchell and Nelly Furtado.

Caesar will receive the International Achievement Award during the broadcast.

The show will air live from Ontario, broadcast nationwide on CBC and stream on CBC Gem.