A$AP Rocky is back with new music.

The rapper, 37, dropped a new album Friday.

Don't Be Dumb features two discs and 17 tracks in total.

Disc 1 features the songs "Order of Protection," "Helicopter," "Interrogation (Skit)," "Stole Ya Flow," "Stay Here 4 Life," "Playa," "No Trespassing," "Stop Snitching," "STFU," "Punk Rocky," "Air Force (Black Demarco)," "Whiskey (Release Me)," "Robbery," "Don't Be Dumb/Trip Baby" and "The End."

Disc 2 includes "SWAT Team" and "Fish N Steak (What It Is)."

In a post announcing the new music, A$AP Rocky thanked his "fans, team, artists, creatives, producers, engineers, partners and everyone for supporting."

He released his album Testing in 2018.