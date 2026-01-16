Sophie Turner debuts Lara Croft look in 'Tomb Raider'
UPI News Service, 01/16/2026
Amazon MGM Studios shared a first look at Sophie Turner as Lara Croft.
The upcoming Prime Video series is based on the popular video game franchise and is currently in production.
In the photo released Thursday, Turner wears Croft's legendary adventure gear over a green tank top and black shorts.
The Game of Thrones and X-Men star's casting was announced in September. The series is created and written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag), who serves as executive producer and co-showrunner with Chad Hodge.
