Amazon MGM Studios shared a first look at Sophie Turner as Lara Croft.

The upcoming Prime Video series is based on the popular video game franchise and is currently in production.

In the photo released Thursday, Turner wears Croft's legendary adventure gear over a green tank top and black shorts.

The Game of Thrones and X-Men star's casting was announced in September. The series is created and written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag), who serves as executive producer and co-showrunner with Chad Hodge.

Earlier this month, Sigourney Weaver and Jason Isaacs were confirmed as co-stars. The cast also includes Martin Bobb-Semple, Jack Bannon, John Heffernan, Bill Paterson, Paterson Joseph, Sasha Luss, Juliette Motamed, Celia Imrie and August Wittgenstein.