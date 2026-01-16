Tracy Morgan and Daniel Radcliffe team up for a documentary in the upcoming comedy series The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins.

NBC released a preview for the show, which premieres on the network Sunday following the Los Angeles Rams and Chicago Bears football game, on Friday.

Morgan portrays "a disgraced former football player, who is on a mission to rehabilitate his image," an official synopsis states.

The series follows him as he and Radcliffe create a documentary to achieve that goal.

"If we pull this off, people will see me in a whole new light," he says in the trailer.

Erika Alexander, Bobby Moynihan, Precious Way and Jalyn Hall also star.