Lizzie McGuire alum Hilary Duff released a new single Friday ahead of her upcoming album Luck...Or Something, which is now available for pre-order.

The singer, 38, released the song "Roommates" along with an accompanying music video on Friday.

The video features Duff in a pale yellow dress, singing to a man who doesn't notice or respond to her. Eventually, it begins raining in the house.

"'Roommates' is a song about when life is life-ing, babe. It's that ache for a wilder, freer time -- before the days were swallowed by carpools, budget talks, grocery runs and letting old or new insecurities slip in," Duff captioned an Instagram post announcing the song's release. "It's the restless hum of wanting to find your way back -- to your rhythm, to your person, to yourself."

In November, Duff dropped her first single in ten years, titled "Mature."

Her most recent album, Breathe In. Breathe Out., had arrived in 2015.