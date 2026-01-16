Dolly Parton teamed up with Queen Latifah, Miley Cyrus, Lainey Wilson and Reba McEntire on new version of her song "Light of a Clear Blue Morning."

ADVERTISEMENT

The songstress, 79, released a video on Friday that shows the singers recording the music in the studio.

"You know, we're living in troubled and uncertain times," Parton says as the video begins.

"Yeah, we sure are," Queen Latifah agrees.

"But we can't let the darkness win," Parton says.

The song is about awaiting morning after "a long dark night," and is raising money for research at Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital, per an official synopsis.

Parton released the original version in 1977.

"I wrote 'Light of a Clear Blue Morning' during a season when I was searching for hope, and 50 years later that message still feels just as true," she said in a statement, per People. "As I celebrate my 80th birthday, this new version is my way of using what I've been blessed with to shine a little light forward, especially by sharing it with some truly incredible women.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

In an Instagram post promoting the new music, Parton says, "I hope this song brings you lots of love and light."

Parton had previously canceled Dollywood appearances and her Las Vegas residency amid health issues.