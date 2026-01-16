Netflix released the trailer for Star Search on Friday. The five-week talent competition premieres live on Jan. 20.Host Anthony Anderson explains how the viewing audience will vote for their favorite acts. Judges Jelly Roll, Chrissy Teigen and Sarah Michelle Gellar then vote on him, but ultimateley give him five stars.Performances will include singers, dancers, musicians, comedians, magicians and more."The most important judge is you," Teigen says.Netflix announced Anderson as the host of the Star Search revival in December. They announced the three judges last week.Star Search is based on the '80s show hosted by Ed McMahon which featured early performances by Beyonce, Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, Justin Timberlake, comedians Dave Chappelle and Adam Sandler, and more.Arsenio Hall hosted a revival that ran two seasons.