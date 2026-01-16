Paramount+ released first look images from Madison on Friday. The series from Taylor Sheridan premieres March 14.

Michelle Pfeiffer and Kurt Russell lead the cast. The show follows a city family from New York moving to Montana in grief.

Photos show Russell fly fishing and Pfeiffer reading a book on the rocking chair of a porch. Co-star Matthew Fox is seen at an airfield.

Pfeiffer and Russell play Stacy and Preston Clyburn. Fox plays Paul Clyburn.

Beau Garrett, Alaina Pollack and Amiah Miller play the Reeses. Patrick J. Adams and Elle Chapman play the McIntoshes.

Ben Zchnetzer plays Van Davis and Keven Zegers is Cade Harris. Danielle Vasinova plays Kestrel Harris and Rebecca Spence also stars in the six episode season.

Sheridan executive produces with Pfeiffer, Russell, David C. Glassner, John Linson, Art Linson, Ron Burkle, David Hulkin, Bob Yari, Christina Voros, Michael Friedman and Keith Cox.

Paramount+ is home to Sheridan's Yellowstone spinoffs along with Landman, Tulsa King and more. However, he signed a new deal with NBCUniversal in October.