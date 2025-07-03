The BBC is teasing its upcoming four-part thriller The Guest, starring Touchwood actress Eve Myles and In My Skin star Gabrielle Creevy.

The pair will portray businesswoman Fran and housekeeper Ria, respectively.

One of the first-look photos released Thursday show Fran putting a nude lipstick on Ria.

The drama follows the evolution of their "toxic and beguiling relationship," an official synopsis states.

"When Fran's advice leads to a shocking event, the lives of these two very different women become intertwined by shared secrets and dangerous plots," the description continues. "What follows is a compelling and manipulative game of cat and mouse. But just who is playing who?"

Matthew Barry directs from a script he wrote, and the cast also includes Sion Daniel Young and Emun Elliott.

The Guest is due on BBC iPlayer and BBC One in the fall.