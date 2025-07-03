Acorn TV released a clip from the Season 1 finale of Art Detectives on Thursday. The finale streams Monday.

In the clip, DI Mick Palmer ( Stephen Moyer ) and DC Shazia Malik (Nina Singh) are in a museum admiring a Chinese vase. They question a Chinese government official who lost an auction for an item that has since been stolen.

The missing item is Malik and Palmer's sixth case of the season. Previous mysteries involved a Vermeer, Viking Gold, Banksy street art, vinyl and medieval manuscripts.

Sarah Alexander and Larry Lamb, not seen in the clip, also star. Dan Gaster, Will Ing, Paula Powell, Emma Goodwin and Kitty Percy are the writers. Jennie Paddon directed all six.

Gaster, Ing and Powell are also executive producers with Catherine Mackin, Bea Tammer, Daniel March and Klaus Zimmerman. Moyer produces with Candida Julian-Jones.

The previous five episodes are now streaming on Acorn TV.

