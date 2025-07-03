Rihanna and Nick Offerman praised the Smurfs voice cast in a "Behind the Voices" clip released Wednesday.

Rihanna , 37, released the song "Friend of Mine," for the film and voices Smurfette, while Offerman voices Ken.

"The Smurfs voice cast -- so many talented people. Everyone is so unique," Rihanna said in the teaser.

"They've put together a team of all-stars," Offerman added.

The voice cast includes John Goodman as Papa Smurf, Sandra Oh as Moxie Smurf, Daniel Levy as Joel, James Corden as an unnamed character, Kurt Russell as Ron, Hannah Waddingham as Jezebeth, Xolo Mariduena as Brainy Smurf, JP Karliak as Razamel and Gargamel, Natasha Lyonne as Mama Poot, Alex Winter as Hefty Smurf, Billie Lourd as Worry Smurf, Marshmello as Turtle, Amy Sedaris as Jaunty, Nick Kroll as Chernobog and Spencer X as SFX Smurf.

The feature follows Smurfette's quest to rescue Papa Smurf after he is abducted by Razamel and Gargamel.

Smurfs opens in theaters July 18.