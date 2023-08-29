Paramount+ is teasing the new series The Gold.

The streaming service shared a trailer and first-look photos for the heist drama Tuesday.

The Gold is a British series that originally premiered on BBC One in February. The show is written and directed by Neil Forsyth and stars Hugh Bonneville, Dominic Cooper, Charlotte Spencer and Jack Lowden.

The Gold explores the true story of a 1983 robbery where "six armed men broke into the Brink's-Mat security depot near London's Heathrow Airport and inadvertently stumbled across gold bullion worth £26m."

"The disposal of the bullion caused the birth of large-scale international money laundering; provided the dirty money that helped fuel the London Docklands property boom; united blue- and white-collar criminals; and left controversy and murder in its wake," an official description reads.

The Gold will have a two-episode premiere Sept. 17 on Paramount+, with subsequent episodes to be released weekly on Sundays.

The series was announced alongside other international originals coming to Paramount+ this year, including the South Korean crime thriller Bargain.