The Gold explores the true story of a 1983 robbery where "six armed men broke into the Brink's-Mat security depot near London's Heathrow Airport and inadvertently stumbled across gold bullion worth £26m."
"The disposal of the bullion caused the birth of large-scale international money laundering; provided the dirty money that helped fuel the London Docklands property boom; united blue- and white-collar criminals; and left controversy and murder in its wake," an official description reads.
The Gold will have a two-episode premiere Sept. 17 on Paramount+, with subsequent episodes to be released weekly on Sundays.
The series was announced alongside other international originals coming to Paramount+ this year, including the South Korean crime thriller Bargain.
