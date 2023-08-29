Zach Bryan is going on tour in 2024.

The country music singer, 24, announced a new North American tour, The Quittin Time Tour, on Monday.

The Quittin Time tour kicks off with a pair of shows March 6-7, 2024, in Chicago and concludes with two shows Dec. 13-14 in Tulsa, Okla.

Tickets go on sale Sept. 8, with pre-sales to begin Sept. 6.

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Turnpike Troubadours, Sheryl Crow, Sierra Ferrell, The Middle East, Matt Maeson and Levi Turner will appear as special guests.

"this year was too much fun, thank you guys so much for making our lives a dream. Boys are headed home and gearin' up," Bryan wrote on Instagram.

News of the tour follows the release of Bryan's new, self-titled album, which debuted Friday.

Zach Bryan features "I Remember Everything" featuring Kacey Musgraves, "Spotless" featuring the Lumineers, "Hey Driver" featuring the War and Treaty, and other songs.

"Some of it's slow and low, some of it's reckless, some of it's loud, some of it's quiet, but it's all me at twenty-seven," Bryan previously said of the album. "I put everything I could in it and I am at a loss for words at what a blessing this life is."

Zach Bryan is a follow-up to Bryan's album American Heartbreak, released in May 2022.