Ordinary Angels is based on a true story. The film follows Sharon (Swank), a hairdresser in small-town Kentucky who helps Ed (Ritchson), a widower with two daughters, one of whom has serious health issues.
"With his youngest daughter waiting for a liver transplant, Sharon sets her mind to helping the family and will move mountains to do it. What unfolds is the inspiring tale of faith, everyday miracles, and ordinary angels," an official synopsis reads.
The trailer shows Sharon rally their town to help Ed get his daughter to the hospital for life-saving treatment during a major snowstorm.
