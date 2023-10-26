Netflix is giving a glimpse of The Crown Season 6.

ADVERTISEMENT

The streaming service shared a trailer for Part 1 of the show's sixth and final season Thursday.

The Crown is a historical drama following the life and reign of Queen Elizabeth II throughout the decades.

Season 6, Part 1 will follow Princess Diana's (Elizabeth Debicki) romance with Dodi Fayed (Khalid Abdalla) and the events leading up to the couple's fatal car crash.

The cast also includes Imelda Staunton as the queen, Dominic West as Prince Charles, Rufus Kampa as Prince William, Fflyn Edwards as Prince Harry, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret and Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles.

The trailer depicts the media and paparazzi frenzy surrounding Diana and Fayed, and the impact Diana's romance had on her relationship with the queen.

Netflix shared first-look photos for the season earlier this month.

The Crown Season 6, Part 1 will premiere Nov. 16, with Part 2 to follow Dec. 14.