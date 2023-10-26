Billboard and Dick Clark Productions have announced the finalists for the 2023 Billboard Music Awards.

Taylor Swift , Morgan Wallen, SZA, The Weeknd , Drake and Zach Bryan are the top finalists at this year's show.

The BBMAs honor top names in music determined by year-end performance metrics on the Billboard charts.

This year's show will feature winner celebrations, behind-the-scenes moments and performances, along with a Spotify "Fans First" collaboration that will bring fans up close and personal with their favorite artists at performances and award celebrations taking place across the globe.

Swift is the top finalist of 2023, appearing in 20 categories, including Top Hot 100 Song for "Anti-Hero." The singer has the most BBMAs wins (29) of any female artist, and may surpass Drake for the most wins of all time (34) if she takes home at least five awards this year.

Wallen and SZA follow with 17 entries each, while The Weeknd has 16. Drake and Bryan both have 14, followed by Luke Combs with 10 and 21 Savage, Metro Boomin and Miley Cyrus with nine each.

BBMAs performances and awards will roll out Nov. 19 on the BBMAs and Billboard social media channels, as well as BBMAs.watch.

Performers will be announced daily, beginning Nov. 6.