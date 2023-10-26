Chris Stapleton is going on tour in 2024.

The 45-year-old country music singer announced new dates for his All-American Road Show tour on Thursday.

Stapleton will kick off the tour March 2 in San Diego and bring the venture to a close Aug. 22 in Little Rock, Ark.

Allen Stone, Elle King, Grace Potter, Lainey Wilson, Marcus King, Marty Stuart, Nikki Lane, Sheryl Crow, The War and Treaty, Turnpike Troubadours, and Willie Nelson & Family will join as special guests on select dates.

Tickets go on sale Nov. 3.

Stapleton originally launched the All-American Road Show tour in 2017 and revived the tour in 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022 and 2023. This year's tour began in March and will conclude Saturday in Dallas.

Stapleton will also join George Strait on tour in 2024.

The singer will perform at the Country Music Association Awards in November, along with Luke Bryan, Jelly Roll, Carly Pearce and other artists.