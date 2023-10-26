The Beatles will release a "last" new song with the help of AI technology.

Surviving band members Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr announced Thursday that the song "Now and Then" will debut Nov. 2.

"Now and Then" is written and sung by late singer-songwriter John Lennon, and is developed and worked on by McCartney, Starr and late musician George Harrison.

McCartney and Starr completed the track more than four decades later with the help of the same technology used to enhance the audio in Peter Jackson's docuseries The Beatles: Get Back, according to The Guardian.

Jackson and a sound team led by Emile de la Rey used the software to isolate Lennon's vocals from the original demo, which Lennon recorded in New York City in the late 1970s.

"There it was, John's voice, crystal clear," McCartney said in a statement. "It's quite emotional. And we all play on it, it's a genuine Beatles recording. In 2023, to still be working on Beatles music, and about to release a new song the public haven't heard, I think it's an exciting thing."

"It was the closest we'll ever come to having him back in the room so it was very emotional for all of us. It was like John was there, you know. It's far out," Starr added.

McCartney and Starr produced new parts for the song, which features guitar parts recorded by Harrison in 1995.

"Now and Then" will be released alongside "Love Me Do," the Beatles' 1962 debut U.K. single. The double A-side single will broadcast on iHeartRadio stations across the U.S. on Nov. 2 at 10 a.m. EDT.