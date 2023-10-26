Teddi Mellencamp says she's dealing with a 13th melanoma, a type of skin cancer.

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star gave a health update during Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

"I'm OK. I'm on my 13th one," Mellencamp said. "The 13th one came back and my margins aren't clear... It's the first time that's happened."

"Now I've started an immunotherapy cream and if that doesn't work, which as of now I'm two weeks in and it hasn't worked, then they will do a skin graft from my lower abdomen and take the skin from there and put it in my back," she added.

Mellencamp encouraged others to get regular checkups and take care of their health.

"The biggest thing I can say about this is, no matter what it is that it looks like, you have absolutely no idea. We're not doctors. Go get checked every six months; it's easy and it's worth it," she said.

Mellencamp went public with her Stage 2 skin cancer diagnosis in October 2022.

"Despite my anxiety, I listened to the doctors and went in for my 3-month skin check last week since my previous melanoma. They said I had another abnormal spot near my last one, so they did a biopsy. I got the call this morning: Stage 2 melanoma," she wrote on Instagram.

